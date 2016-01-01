Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brouette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Brouette works at
Locations
MUSC Health Institute of Psychiatry67 President St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-0162
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Brouette, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brouette accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brouette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Brouette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brouette.
