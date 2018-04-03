Dr. Thomas Brothers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brothers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brothers, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brothers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brothers?
Dr. Brothers was Awesome!!! He took the time to explain in detail the issues Regarding my Venous insufficiency in terms that I could understand. His honesty And candor regarding possible surgical solutions was greatly appreciated Although compression hose is not my favorite fashion statement, I am grateful To know that surgery is not the only option. The staff at MUSC was one of the Most professional and pleasant people I have encountered in a long time.
About Dr. Thomas Brothers, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University of Michigan Medical School
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brothers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brothers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brothers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brothers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brothers has seen patients for Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Bypass, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brothers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brothers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brothers.
