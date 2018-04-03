Overview

Dr. Thomas Brothers, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Brothers works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Artery Bypass along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.