Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD

Interventional Pain Medicine
4.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and The Nebraska Medical Center.

Dr. Brooks works at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Infectious Disease & Epidemiology Associates PC
    17030 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 202, Omaha, NE 68130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 413-5010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bellevue Medical Center
  • CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
  • Chi Health Lakeside
  • The Nebraska Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Treatment frequency



Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Headache
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Upper Back Pain
Acute Postoperative Pain
Cancer Pain
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Head and Neck Pain
Joint Pain
Leg Pain
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Pain Disorder
Pain in Extremities
Pain Management
Pathological Spine Fracture
Phantom Limb Pain
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigeminal Neuralgia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 13, 2022
    Dr. Brooks is the only physician you need to see in Nebraska for pain management. Dr. Brooks’ expertise, years of experience, ability to treat a wide variety of conditions, excellent listening skills, willingness to get to the root of the issue rather than just treating symptoms, and his passion for helping patients increase their ability to function and quality of life, make Dr. Brooks one of the best pain management physicians in the nation. I have benefited from all of the above and strongly recommend Dr. Brooks for all of your pain management needs.
    Rebecca Biehl — Dec 13, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346293651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Creighton U
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brooks works at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Brooks’s profile.

    Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

