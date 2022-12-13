Overview

Dr. Thomas Brooks, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Lakeside and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.