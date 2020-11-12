Overview

Dr. Thomas Brooks III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF STRAIGHT CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.



Dr. Brooks III works at Complete Family Foot Care in Mcallen, TX with other offices in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.