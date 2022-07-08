Overview

Dr. Thomas Breza, MD is a Dermatologist in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine.



Dr. Breza works at Dermatology By The Sea in Lauderdale By the Sea, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Boil and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.