Overview

Dr. Thomas Breen, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF VT COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Breen works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Limb Pain and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.