Dr. Thomas Brander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Thomas Brander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brander, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Brander works at
Locations
-
1
Christie Clinic Dermatology1404 Eastland Dr Ste 204, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-8813
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Brander?
About Dr. Thomas Brander, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598803330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brander works at
Dr. Brander has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Shaving of Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.