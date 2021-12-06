Dr. Thomas Brandeisky, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brandeisky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brandeisky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brandeisky, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Brandeisky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Associates PC1608 Route 88 Ste 240, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-8575
Hospital Affiliations
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brandeisky?
First visit today. Everything went smooth and quickly. Dr. Listened to my concerns and addressed them.
About Dr. Thomas Brandeisky, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1306816301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brandeisky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brandeisky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brandeisky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brandeisky works at
Dr. Brandeisky has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brandeisky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Brandeisky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brandeisky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brandeisky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brandeisky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.