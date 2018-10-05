Dr. Thomas Brady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Brady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Brady, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.
Dr. Brady works at
Locations
Casco Bay Surgery PA10 Andover Rd, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 761-6642
Mainehealth22 Bramhall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 662-2241
Scarborough Surgery Center84 Campus Dr, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 761-6642
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Just had surgery yesterday, and from the moment I met Dr. Brady I found him to be pleasant and thorough. He explained exactly what the issue was, and how he was going to fix it (as minimally invasive as possible, but if sutures weren't enough he told me we should go with mesh). I am happy to no longer have the uncomfortable bulge below my ribs/sternum. Surgery was delayed a bit yesterday but he and his staff were wonderful and kept me updated at all times. Mesh was the answer. TY Dr. Brady!
About Dr. Thomas Brady, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1417035601
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brady works at
Dr. Brady has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Hernia Repair and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brady.
