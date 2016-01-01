Dr. Thomas Bradley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bradley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bradley, MD
Dr. Thomas Bradley, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
The Monter Cancer Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8874
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MVP Health Care
- Oncology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902977390
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bradley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bradley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bradley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bradley has seen patients for Testicular Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Kidney Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bradley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bradley speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bradley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bradley.
