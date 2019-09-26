Overview

Dr. Thomas Bournias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Bournias works at Northwestern Ophthalmic Inst in Chicago, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.