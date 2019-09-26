Dr. Thomas Bournias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bournias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bournias, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bournias, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Northwestern Ophthalmic Institute233 E Erie St Ste 614, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 832-3900
-
2
Northewestern Opthalmic Institute3633 W Lake Ave Ste 104, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 832-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bournias is was fantastic Opthamologist!! He is so thorough, professional and kind. An added bonus is his infectious laugh and great sense of humor. His whole office staff is wonderful. I look forward to my appointments! Abigail Hart 9/25/19
About Dr. Thomas Bournias, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1386712180
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bournias has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bournias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bournias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bournias has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bournias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bournias speaks Greek.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bournias. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bournias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bournias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bournias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.