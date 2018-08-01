Dr. Thomas Borland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Borland, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Borland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.
Locations
Thomas Borland2312 E Main St Ste D, New Iberia, LA 70560 Directions (337) 364-0809
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely impressed and satisfied with my procedure from start to finish. He left few and minimal scars and he handled every aspect professionally. I have lost 92 lbs in one year. I would recommend anyone else!!!!
About Dr. Thomas Borland, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Borland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Borland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Borland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Borland has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Borland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.