Dr. Thomas Borland, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Borland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Iberia, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center.

Dr. Borland works at Thomas Borland in New Iberia, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thomas Borland
    Thomas Borland
2312 E Main St Ste D, New Iberia, LA 70560
(337) 364-0809

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Iberia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 01, 2018
    Kimberly Pierce in Alexandria, LA — Aug 01, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Borland, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Borland, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487647988
    Education & Certifications

    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Borland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Borland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Borland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Borland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Borland works at Thomas Borland in New Iberia, LA. View the full address on Dr. Borland’s profile.

    Dr. Borland has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Gastrotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Borland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Borland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Borland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Borland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Borland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

