Overview

Dr. Thomas Borgstedte, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in La Grange, TX. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Saint Marks Medical Center.



Dr. Borgstedte works at Texas Heart and Vascular in La Grange, TX with other offices in Giddings, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.