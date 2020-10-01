Overview

Dr. Thomas Boran Sr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital, Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill S. Jackson Street and Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Boran Sr works at Boran/Puzzi Ear Nose/Throat in Pottsville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.