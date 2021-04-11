See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Middletown, NY
Dr. Thomas Booker, MD

Pain Medicine
2 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Booker, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.

Dr. Booker works at Crystal Run Healthcare in Middletown, NY with other offices in Newburgh, NY, Monroe, NY and Rock Hill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    155 Crystal Run Rd, Middletown, NY 10941 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  2. 2
    Crystal Run Healthcare Llp
    1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
  3. 3
    Crystal Run Healthcare
    855 State Route 17M, Monroe, NY 10950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 703-6999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp
    61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 794-6999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Garnet Health Medical Center
  • St. Anthony Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    About Dr. Thomas Booker, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255344644
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Booker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Booker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Booker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Booker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Booker. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Booker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Booker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

