Dr. Thomas Bond, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Dr. Bond works at
Locations
Richard J Schmidt, MD1101 S College Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 264-7209
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Bond, MD
- Family Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1194752592
Education & Certifications
- Carolinas Med Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bond accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bond works at
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
