Dr. Thomas Bond, MD

Family Medicine
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bond, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.

Dr. Bond works at RICHARD J SCHMIDT, MD in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Richard J Schmidt, MD
    1101 S College Rd Ste 201, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 264-7209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jun 28, 2019
    I haven’t felt better in months,
    Danny in Port Neches, TX — Jun 28, 2019
    About Dr. Thomas Bond, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194752592
    Education & Certifications

    • Carolinas Med Center
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bond works at RICHARD J SCHMIDT, MD in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Bond’s profile.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

