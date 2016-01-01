Overview

Dr. Thomas Bolte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bolte works at Medicenter Northport in Northport, NY with other offices in Massapequa Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.