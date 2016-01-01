See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Northport, NY
Dr. Thomas Bolte, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Thomas Bolte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Northport, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Bolte works at Medicenter Northport in Northport, NY with other offices in Massapequa Park, NY, Brooklyn, NY, Rockville Centre, NY and New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medicenter Northport
    399 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport, NY 11768 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 757-5400
  2. 2
    Erdox
    4954 Merrick Rd, Massapequa Park, NY 11762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 308-7255
  3. 3
    10033 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 909-7044
  4. 4
    Rockville Gastroenterology & Internal Medicine
    2 Lincoln Ave Ste 303, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 442-6451
  5. 5
    ProHEALTH
    1 Dakota Dr Ste 100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 416-7618

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Bolte, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Bolte, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1366555781
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

