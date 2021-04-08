Overview

Dr. Thomas Bolt, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Bolt works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in North Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.