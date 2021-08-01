Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Boland, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Boland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forty Fort, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine, Washington, Dc and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Dr. Boland works at
Locations
Northeastern Eye Institute - Forty Fort190 Welles St Ste 206, Forty Fort, PA 18704 Directions (570) 718-0590
Office200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 342-3145
Northeastern Eye Institute - Wilkes-Barre679 Kidder St Ste 8, Wilkes Barre Township, PA 18702 Directions (570) 825-3491
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He explained everything to me and what to expect in the future. He was very courteous and right to the point.
About Dr. Thomas Boland, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1174635924
Education & Certifications
- Corneal Consul
- Wills Eye Hospital In Philadelphia
- Georgetown Medical Center
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine, Washington, Dc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Boland accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Boland works at
Dr. Boland has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Boland speaks Spanish.
140 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.