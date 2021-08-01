See All Ophthalmologists in Forty Fort, PA
Dr. Thomas Boland, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Boland, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (140)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Boland, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forty Fort, PA. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine, Washington, Dc and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.

Dr. Boland works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Forty Fort in Forty Fort, PA with other offices in Scranton, PA and Wilkes Barre Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeastern Eye Institute - Forty Fort
    190 Welles St Ste 206, Forty Fort, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 718-0590
  2. 2
    Office
    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3145
  3. 3
    Northeastern Eye Institute - Wilkes-Barre
    679 Kidder St Ste 8, Wilkes Barre Township, PA 18702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 825-3491

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wilkes - Barre General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Keratitis
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (121)
    4 Star
    (11)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boland?

    Aug 01, 2021
    He explained everything to me and what to expect in the future. He was very courteous and right to the point.
    Ronald G. — Aug 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Boland, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Boland, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boland to family and friends

    Dr. Boland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Boland, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Boland, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174635924
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Corneal Consul
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wills Eye Hospital In Philadelphia
    Residency
    Internship
    • Georgetown Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine, Washington, Dc
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boland has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Boland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Boland, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.