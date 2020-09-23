Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bochow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.
Dr. Bochow works at
Locations
Eye Care Associates2440 E 5th St, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an exceptional doctor and was very professional courteous helpful and gave us all the information that we needed!
About Dr. Thomas Bochow, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1497726103
Education & Certifications
- Mass Ee Infirm/Retina Svc-Harvard Med|Orbis Intl
- Barnes Hosp-Washington U
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bochow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bochow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bochow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bochow has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bochow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bochow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bochow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bochow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bochow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.