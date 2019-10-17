Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Bloom works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Madison Medical Affiliates Glendale Eye Care5150 N Port Washington Rd Ste 251, Glendale, WI 53217 Directions (414) 332-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WEA Trust
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloom?
Have not had my surgery yet, just the consultation, but Dr. Bloom was very conscientious about how I was handling (or not handling) the exam. Yes, it was difficult for me because of the bright light needed to do the exam. All the staff was patient and caring. I spoke with one of the doctors at another eye clinic today while I was there with an elderly neighbor, and was told that if he wasn't available, he wouldn't hesitate to recommend Dr. Bloom. I feel better already and my surgery is still 2 months away!
About Dr. Thomas Bloom, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1356397772
Education & Certifications
- Cook County Hospital
- Louis A. Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Colorado College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloom accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bloom works at
Dr. Bloom has seen patients for Migraine, Floaters and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.