Dr. Thomas Blom, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Blom, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Princeton Medical Group P.A.3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
- 2 419 N Harrison St Ste 101/201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Blom and I work as a team. He knows his field of medicine. I trust his planned procedures. Hi s factual and will tell give you an honest diagnosis of your condition.
- Hematology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1932304599
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Blom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blom has seen patients for Anemia, Vitamin B Deficiency and Lymphocytosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Blom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blom.
