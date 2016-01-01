Dr. Black Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Black Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Black Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Thomas C. Black PC
Thomas C. Black PC1010 Carondelet Dr Ste 103, Kansas City, MO 64114 Directions (816) 942-8008
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 61 years of experience
- English
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Black Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Black Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Black Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Black Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.