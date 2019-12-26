Dr. Thomas Birris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Birris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Birris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Birris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
Dr. Birris works at
Locations
Great Lakes Gastroenterology Pllc3903 Hollywood Rd, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions (269) 408-1100
Lakeland Specialty Clinic42 N Saint Joseph Ave Ste 301, Niles, MI 49120 Directions (269) 687-8744
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
What I like most about Dr Birris is that when I had colon cancer he listened to me about what my symptoms were even when what I was telling him did not make sense to other doctors.
About Dr. Thomas Birris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003083627
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- Loyola University Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Birris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Birris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Birris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Birris works at
Dr. Birris has seen patients for Nausea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Birris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Birris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Birris.
