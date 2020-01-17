Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Zurich and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Bilfinger works at
Locations
Cardiothoracic Surgery Dept at Stony Brook University Medical Center3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Directions (631) 444-1820
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bilfinger came highly recommended and now I highly recommend him also. He is a true Gentleman. He is kind, caring and he has incredible skills. He explained the procedure to me perfectly answered all of my questions without making me feel rushed or uneducated. He is truly respected by all the hospital staff. I was told he treats everyone with with such respect. I witnessed him mentoring a young male nurse that was doing a procedure on me. Doctor B taught him and praised him when finished for doing a great job. Dr. Bilfinger is straight to the point, doesn't sugar coat things, and has a good sense of humor. He made me feel comfortable and I never doubted he was the best Dr. for the job. Dr. B. came to see me everyday I was in the hospital. I did so well that 4 weeks later I was able to fly to Florida for a Universal Studio vacation and walk 7 miles a day and go on most of the rides. Dr. Bilfinger is the man!!! Thank you for everything. PS the entire StonyBrook staff was awesome.
About Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Med Sch U Zurich
Frequently Asked Questions
