Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Zurich and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Bilfinger works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.