See All General Surgeons in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Zurich and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Bilfinger works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic Surgery Dept at Stony Brook University Medical Center
    3 Edmund D Pellegrino Rd, Stony Brook, NY 11794 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-1820

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion
Lung Cancer
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Pleural Effusion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Tracheal Tumor or Stenosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bilfinger?

    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr Bilfinger came highly recommended and now I highly recommend him also. He is a true Gentleman. He is kind, caring and he has incredible skills. He explained the procedure to me perfectly answered all of my questions without making me feel rushed or uneducated. He is truly respected by all the hospital staff. I was told he treats everyone with with such respect. I witnessed him mentoring a young male nurse that was doing a procedure on me. Doctor B taught him and praised him when finished for doing a great job. Dr. Bilfinger is straight to the point, doesn't sugar coat things, and has a good sense of humor. He made me feel comfortable and I never doubted he was the best Dr. for the job. Dr. B. came to see me everyday I was in the hospital. I did so well that 4 weeks later I was able to fly to Florida for a Universal Studio vacation and walk 7 miles a day and go on most of the rides. Dr. Bilfinger is the man!!! Thank you for everything. PS the entire StonyBrook staff was awesome.
    Bill M. — Jan 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bilfinger to family and friends

    Dr. Bilfinger's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bilfinger

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780602730
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Med Sch U Zurich
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bilfinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bilfinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bilfinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bilfinger works at STATE UNIV OF NEW YORK in Stony Brook, NY. View the full address on Dr. Bilfinger’s profile.

    Dr. Bilfinger has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Pleural Effusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bilfinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bilfinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bilfinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bilfinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bilfinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Bilfinger, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.