Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD
Dr. Thomas Bertuccini, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Creighton University Sch Med and is affiliated with Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital, Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.
Thomas V. Bertuccini, M.D.601 W Saint Mary Blvd Ste 306, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
I saw Dr Bertuccini years ago for a budging disk and an herniated disk when my doctor wanted to schedule a surgery right away. Dr Bertuccini meticulously reviews every detail and offers options. I had great results without surgery.
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- U West Ontario
- Creighton U Affil Hosps
- Creighton University Sch Med
- St. Vincent College
- Neurosurgery
