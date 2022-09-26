Dr. Thomas Bersani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bersani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bersani, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bersani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), Visual Field Defects and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Vickery Rd, Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 422-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with ptosis. He did eyelid surgery on both eyes. I had a perfect outcome and my field of vision was opened up. He’s a very thorough doctor.
About Dr. Thomas Bersani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083614226
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
