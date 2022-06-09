Overview

Dr. Thomas Berryman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.