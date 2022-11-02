Overview

Dr. Thomas Bernik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bernik works at Thomas Bernik, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.