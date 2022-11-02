Dr. Thomas Bernik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bernik, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bernik, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Bernik works at
Locations
Thomas Bernik, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3689
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He listens and answers all Questions. We feel very comfortable with him I recommend him highly
About Dr. Thomas Bernik, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Slovenian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Svcmc St Vincents Hospital Manhattan
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernik has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bernik speaks Slovenian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.