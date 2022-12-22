See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Temple Terrace, FL
Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Bernasek works at Florida Orthopaedic Institute- NORTH TAMPA - TEMPLE TERRACE in Temple Terrace, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700
  2. 2
    Florida Orthopaedic Institute
    909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 978-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tampa General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 22, 2022
    I received a total left hip replacement on Oct 16, 2022 and 9 weeks later I can do almost everything (need to wait 3 more weeks before I can attempt more). I am pain free! Thank you Dr. Bernasek. My brother is getting his knee replaced next month!
    Al Rosen — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881699726
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic
    Internship
    • The University of New Mexico
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wyoming
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
