Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Temple Terrace, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Bernasek works at
Locations
-
1
Florida Orthopaedic Institute13020 N Telecom Pkwy, Temple Terrace, FL 33637 Directions (813) 978-9700
-
2
Florida Orthopaedic Institute909 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 978-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I received a total left hip replacement on Oct 16, 2022 and 9 weeks later I can do almost everything (need to wait 3 more weeks before I can attempt more). I am pain free! Thank you Dr. Bernasek. My brother is getting his knee replaced next month!
About Dr. Thomas Bernasek, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881699726
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- The University of New Mexico
- Creighton University School of Medicine
- University of Wyoming
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
