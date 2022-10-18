Overview

Dr. Thomas Bernard, OD is an Optometrist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Bernard works at Healthplex Family Clinic in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.