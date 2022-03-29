Dr. Thomas Berk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Berk, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Berk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Berk works at
Locations
Nyu Dermatologic Surgery Mohs Lab222 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 263-7744
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Berk spent much time with me trying to get just the right care for my migraines, which came on after a TBI. I see many different doctors and even other neurologists, and Dr. Berk is the one person that has been there for me since almost the beginning. He is knowledgeable, patient and kind. He was able to suggest different solutions to the migraines. We finally found a good mix and it has helped improve the quality of my life with regards to the migraines. I know it’s never easy, but I’m so thankful he didn’t give up on me. Life-changing. If you’re looking for a great doctor, you’ve found him.
About Dr. Thomas Berk, MD
- Neurology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berk has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berk works at
Dr. Berk has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Berk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.