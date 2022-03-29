Overview

Dr. Thomas Berk, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Berk works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.