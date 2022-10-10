Dr. Thomas Berens, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Berens, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Berens, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Gainesville, FL.
Dr. Berens works at
Locations
Gainesville Podiatry Associates915 NW 56th Ter, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 331-4333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Timely, great communications with explanations of condition, and immediate therapy.
About Dr. Thomas Berens, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berens accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berens has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Berens. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.