Overview

Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Berenberg works at The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT, Branford, CT, New Haven, CT and Orange, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.