Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Dr. Berenberg works at The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT in Waterbury, CT with other offices in Southbury, CT, Branford, CT, New Haven, CT and Orange, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Drusen and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    The Eye care Group, Waterbury, CT
    1201 W Main St Ste 100, Waterbury, CT 06708
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    The Eye Care Group PC
    22 Old Waterbury Rd Fl 2, Southbury, CT 06488
    (203)458-0245
    6 Business Park Dr Ste 203A, Branford, CT 06405
    New Haven Office
    40 Temple St Ste 5B, New Haven, CT 06510
    The Eye Care Group
    250 Indian River Rd Ste 100, Orange, CT 06477

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Mary's Hospital
  Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chorioretinal Scars
Drusen
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Hyphema
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anisocoria
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blindness
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Headache
Macular Degeneration
Migraine
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Prosthetics
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Artery Occlusion
Retinal Degeneration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Edema
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Scleral Buckling
Senile Cataracts
Solar Retinopathy
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Connecticare
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    MultiPlan
    UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Berenberg?

    Aug 10, 2022
    I think that Dr. Berenberg is the only ophthalmologist on this globe who takes the time to wash and wipe the eyes of a patient after a procedure. That is kind and comforting.
    — Aug 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Berenberg, MD

    Ophthalmology
    14 years of experience
    English
    1407084544
    Education & Certifications

    Weill Cornell Medical College
    Univ Of Pa Sch Of Med
    Duke University
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

