Dr. Thomas Bender, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bender, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. Dr. Bender completed a residency at Tulane University. He currently practices at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach and is affiliated with Providence Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach580 Providence Park Dr E Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Directions (251) 631-3570
Gulf Coast Dermatology and Skin Care Centre at Southern Cancer Center29653 Anchor Cross Blvd, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 631-3570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Miramar Beach / Destin Office7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Directions (850) 502-5989
Deep South Dermatology8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 621-2244Monday6:45am - 5:00pmTuesday6:45am - 5:00pmWednesday6:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Bluewater Bay4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 389-4955Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Panama City Clinic2202 State Ave Ste 102, Panama City, FL 32405 Directions (850) 250-5790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gulf Coast Dermatology2002 Hand Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507 Directions (251) 631-3570
Tulsa Dermatology Clinic10800 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Directions (850) 250-5790
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Thomas Bender, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- Male
- 1649266792
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University
- Kessler Afb Hospital
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- US Air Force Academy
Admitting Hospitals
- Providence Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bender has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bender speaks German and Spanish.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.