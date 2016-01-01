See All Dermatologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Thomas Bender, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Bender, MD is a dermatologist in Mobile, AL. Dr. Bender completed a residency at Tulane University. He currently practices at Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach and is affiliated with Providence Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology & Skin Care Centre - Panama City Beach
    580 Providence Park Dr E Fl 2, Mobile, AL 36695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 631-3570
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Dermatology and Skin Care Centre at Southern Cancer Center
    29653 Anchor Cross Blvd, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 631-3570
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Miramar Beach / Destin Office
    7720 US Highway 98 W Ste 240, Miramar Beach, FL 32550 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 502-5989
  4. 4
    Deep South Dermatology
    8573 County Road 64, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 621-2244
    Monday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Bluewater Bay
    4554 E Highway 20, Niceville, FL 32578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 389-4955
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Panama City Clinic
    2202 State Ave Ste 102, Panama City, FL 32405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 250-5790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Gulf Coast Dermatology
    2002 Hand Ave, Bay Minette, AL 36507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 631-3570
  8. 8
    Tulsa Dermatology Clinic
    10800 Panama City Beach Pkwy, Panama City Beach, FL 32407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 250-5790

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erysipelas Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperpigmentation Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Tightening Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
Vitiligo Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Thomas Bender, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 26 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, German and Spanish
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1649266792
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Tulane University
Residency
Internship
  • Kessler Afb Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • Tulane University of Louisiana
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • US Air Force Academy
Undergraduate School

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 89 ratings
Patient Ratings (89)
5 Star
(73)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(12)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Bender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Bender has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bender has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Impetigo and Keloid Scar, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

89 patients have reviewed Dr. Bender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bender.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.