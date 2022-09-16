Overview

Dr. Thomas Bemenderfer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Bend, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Of South Bend, Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bemenderfer works at South Bend Orthopaedics in South Bend, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.