See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.

Dr. Bembynista works at KC Foot Care in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
8 (109)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Roith, DPM
6 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Bembynista D.P.M.
    8695 College Blvd Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 461-7755
  2. 2
    KC foot care
    8530 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 455-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Arch Disorders Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bembynista?

    Aug 03, 2021
    A very caring doctor. That takes care of his patient.
    Sue — Aug 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bembynista to family and friends

    Dr. Bembynista's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bembynista

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902084122
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lakeside Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bembynista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bembynista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bembynista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bembynista has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bembynista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bembynista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bembynista.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bembynista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bembynista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.