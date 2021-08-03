Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bembynista is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM
Overview
Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Dr. Bembynista works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas Bembynista D.P.M.8695 College Blvd Ste 220, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (816) 461-7755
-
2
KC foot care8530 N Green Hills Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Directions (816) 455-3636
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Homestate Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bembynista?
A very caring doctor. That takes care of his patient.
About Dr. Thomas Bembynista, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1902084122
Education & Certifications
- Lakeside Hospital
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bembynista has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bembynista accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bembynista has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bembynista works at
Dr. Bembynista has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bembynista on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Bembynista. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bembynista.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bembynista, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bembynista appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.