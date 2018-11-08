Dr. Thomas Beird, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beird is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Beird, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Beird, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.
Dr. Beird works at
Locations
1
Thomas Beird MD200 S Wenona St Ste 291, Bay City, MI 48706 Directions (989) 982-1000
2
Thomas H. Beird M.d. PC800 Cooper Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 754-6916
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beird is amazing and so is his staff!
About Dr. Thomas Beird, MD
- Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and German
Education & Certifications
- McGill U
- Med Coll Ohio
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

