Dr. Thomas Beird, MD

Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thomas Beird, MD is a Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery Specialist in Bay City, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center Harrison.

Dr. Beird works at Thomas H Beird MD, Saginaw, MI Bay City, MI in Bay City, MI with other offices in Saginaw, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Beird MD
    200 S Wenona St Ste 291, Bay City, MI 48706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 982-1000
  2. 2
    Thomas H. Beird M.d. PC
    800 Cooper Ave Ste 1, Saginaw, MI 48602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 754-6916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer
Gynecomastia
Burn Injuries
Skin Cancer

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Priority Health
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 08, 2018
    Dr Beird is amazing and so is his staff!
    Staci Tack in Glennie, MI — Nov 08, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Beird, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and German
    NPI Number
    • 1669471652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill U
    Residency
    • Med Coll Ohio
    Medical Education
    • CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
