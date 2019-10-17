Dr. Thomas Behlmer, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Behlmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Behlmer, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Behlmer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Queensbury, NY.
Locations
1st Advantage Dental Queensbury US 91092 State Route 9, Queensbury, NY 12804 Directions (518) 798-9561
1st Advantage Dental - Clifton Park1532 Route 9, Halfmoon, NY 12065 Directions (518) 507-9563
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DentaQuest
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Lifetime Benefit Solutions
- MetLife
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Behlmer, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1104991264
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behlmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behlmer accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Behlmer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Behlmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
351 patients have reviewed Dr. Behlmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behlmer.
