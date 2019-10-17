Overview

Dr. Thomas Behlmer, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Queensbury, NY.



Dr. Behlmer works at 1st Advantage Dental - Queensbury in Queensbury, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.