Overview

Dr. Thomas Beetel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center and Reading Hospital.



Dr. Beetel works at Springridge Surgical Specs in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.