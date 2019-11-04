Overview

Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Becherer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

