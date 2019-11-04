See All Neurosurgeons in Louisville, KY
Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD

Neurosurgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville.

Dr. Becherer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurological Surgery
    3900 Kresge Way Ste 41, Louisville, KY 40207
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery
    1919 State St, Louisville, KY 40207

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Louisville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Nov 04, 2019
Nov 04, 2019
I lived in pain for over 15 years-off/on. No doctor gave me any diagnosis that was applicable to my situation-arthritis, etc. at 40 years old. Immediately, upon review of my MRI, Dr. Beckerer knew I needed a double discectomy, just before I experienced permanent nerve damage. Don't listen to your doctor, if it's cronic, it's serious. Seek a specialist for a complete diagnosis. Dr. Beckerer literally saved my life!
Joyce Townsend — Nov 04, 2019
About Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD

Specialties
  • Neurosurgery
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1700987260
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Chandler Medical Center/Uk Hospital
Internship
  • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Medical Education
  • University of Kentucky College of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Becherer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Becherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Becherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Becherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Becherer works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Becherer’s profile.

Dr. Becherer has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Becherer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

30 patients have reviewed Dr. Becherer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Becherer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Becherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Becherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

