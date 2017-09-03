Dr. Beaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.
Dr. Beaver works at
Locations
UF Health Heart & Vascular Hospital1505 SW Archer Rd, Gainesville, FL 32608 Directions (352) 265-9928
UF Health1600 SW Archer Rd Fl 1, Gainesville, FL 32610 Directions (352) 273-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Shands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I want to commend Dr. Thomas Beaver and all of his staff for the exceptional service and the quality of care I received when I had my aortic valve replaced. It was clear from the beginning that these people are all competent professionals. They know what they are doing and they care about the patient. Every single staff member I encountered made me feel like my health and well being was just as important to them as it was to me and my family. Thanks for a job well done!
About Dr. Thomas Beaver, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043255607
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- University of Colorado
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
Dr. Beaver accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Beaver works at
Dr. Beaver has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Congenital Heart Disease, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.