Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beadle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Live Oak, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Resolute Health Hospital.
Dr. Beadle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas12602 Toepperwein Rd Ste 118, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 369-9151
-
2
Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas PLLC12501 Judson Rd, Live Oak, TX 78233 Directions (210) 369-9151Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
3
Vascular & Endovascular Surgery of Texas PLLC1139 E Sonterra Blvd # 565, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 369-9151
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Resolute Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beadle?
Explained medical issues and treatments well and allows patient time to ask questions ??.
About Dr. Thomas Beadle, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164606026
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Tulane University Medical Center
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- New York Medical College
- Davidson College
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beadle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beadle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beadle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beadle works at
Dr. Beadle has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beadle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beadle speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Beadle. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beadle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beadle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beadle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.