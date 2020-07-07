See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Greenville, SC
Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.

Dr. Baumgarten works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics
    35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654
  2. 2
    Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st
    1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 234-7654

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Achilles Tendinitis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2020
    Dr Baumgarten is super professional and friendly. He listens to you. Dr Baumgarten has preformed surgery on me 3 times. Both shoulders for rotator cuff repairs and a broken shoulder. He did my broken shoulder in 1996 and I returned to him for both rotator cuff repair. He is my Dr for shoulder work.
    Phyllis Cashion — Jul 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962469684
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumgarten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baumgarten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baumgarten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baumgarten works at Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopaedics Associates in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Baumgarten’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumgarten. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumgarten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baumgarten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baumgarten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

