Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Bon Secours Piedmont Orthopedics35 International Dr, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 234-7654
Piedmont Orthopaedic - 1050 Grove Road until Augsuts 31st1050 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 234-7654
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Dr Baumgarten is super professional and friendly. He listens to you. Dr Baumgarten has preformed surgery on me 3 times. Both shoulders for rotator cuff repairs and a broken shoulder. He did my broken shoulder in 1996 and I returned to him for both rotator cuff repair. He is my Dr for shoulder work.
About Dr. Thomas Baumgarten, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1962469684
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
