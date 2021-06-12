See All Ophthalmologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. Baudo works at Florida Eye Institute in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Eye Institute
    2750 Indian River Blvd, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 569-9500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Drusen
Retinal Vein Occlusion

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 12, 2021
    Developed severe eye pain on a Friday night I called first thing Saturday morning the clinic was closed but Dr. Baudo called me at home and immediately met me at the office.
    Larry E Grayam — Jun 12, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD
    About Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD

    Specialties
    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205881976
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Retina Institute
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Chesnut Hill-Thomas Jefferson Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Tufts University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Baudo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baudo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baudo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baudo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baudo works at Florida Eye Institute in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baudo’s profile.

    Dr. Baudo has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Drusen and Retinal Vein Occlusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baudo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Baudo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baudo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baudo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baudo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.