Overview

Dr. Thomas Bass, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Bass works at Gulf Coast Bariatrics in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.