See All Family Doctors in Deadwood, SD
Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD

Family Medicine
5 (18)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Deadwood, SD. 

Dr. Barrett works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic
    71 Charles St, Deadwood, SD 57732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 777-1521

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Barrett?

Dec 22, 2022
Dr. Barrett was great! Highly recommend seeing him for your care. Friendly and listens to patient concerns with care and understanding.
Heidi S — Dec 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Barrett to family and friends

Dr. Barrett's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Barrett

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD.

About Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1760986731
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Monument Health Lead-deadwood Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Barrett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Barrett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Barrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barrett works at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Clinic in Deadwood, SD. View the full address on Dr. Barrett’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.