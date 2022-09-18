Overview

Dr. Thomas Barnett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dover, DE.



Dr. Barnett works at Eye Specialists Of Delaware in Dover, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.