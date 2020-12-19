Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Halifax Health Medical Center and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Retina Institute564 HEALTH BLVD, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-5777Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute424 Treemonte Dr, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 775-9909
Florida Retina Institute308 Julia St, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 268-1116Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Retina Institute1025 PRIMERA BLVD, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 333-1570Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thomas Barnard’s persistence, patience, and professional skill, particularly at surgery, are continuing to make substantial progress with my left eye’s retinal issues (severe internal retinal swelling caused by clotting in a branch retinal blood vessel that began several years ago). I had almost given up hope that I would ever regain depth perception. Just before Dr. Barnard’s critical surgery (vitrectomy with an EpiRetinal Membrane peel), Eylea gave no improvement. After Dr. Barnard’s surgery and several more injections, Eylea has regained traction. Depth perception has noticeably improved. Although I still can’t read through my left eye, that may now be an achievable goal, thanks to Dr. Barnard, unlike several prior doctors, who denied or never offered surgery. The results speak for themselves.
About Dr. Thomas Barnard, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1487654117
Education & Certifications
- Wva University
- St Lukes Med Center
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Stetson University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
Dr. Barnard has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.