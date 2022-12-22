Overview

Dr. Thomas Barbour III, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They graduated from The University Of Alabama At Birmingham and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.



Dr. Barbour III works at The Orthopaedic Group, P.C. in Mobile, AL with other offices in Fairhope, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.